advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 998

Topics Home

General News (4,042/0)

LNG (21/0)

Special Features (154/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (15/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

More pollution of Trinidad & Tobago waters by yet another oil spill Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 07:18 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



Again, the spill is in the Gulf of Paria. The EMA is responding, the Express says:





SOURCE: NGC Energy Map of T&T Recurring since 2013, Trinidad and Tobago has yet another oil spill to report.Again, the spill is in the Gulf of Paria. The EMA is responding, the Express says: http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201711...responding SOURCE: NGC Energy Map of T&T What's Related http://www.trinidadexpr...

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format